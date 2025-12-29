Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Derby County and West Brom have received a boost in their desire to sign James McConnell as Ajax are terminating his loan.

McConnell joined the Dutch giants on loan last summer from Liverpool and the move did attract some criticism in the Netherlands.

Former Liverpool assistant John Heitinga being the boss at Ajax proved crucial in the move happening, but he was sacked in November.

McConnell’s situation has been of keen interest to Championship pair Derby and West Brom, who would like to loan him, while Oxford United and Swansea City are also admirers.

Now McConnell is set to depart Ajax as, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, the Amsterdam club terminating the loan is ‘actually happening’.

Who Liverpool might loan McConnell to for the second half of the campaign remains to be seen, but securing him regular game time is likely to be a priority for Arne Slot.

Derby already have a player on loan from Liverpool in shape of Owen Beck, which the Rams may well hope can help in talks for McConnell.

West Brom count former Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips amongst the ranks, while both clubs are keen on promotion pushes in the second half of the campaign.

Ajax now want to bring in another midfielder and are targeting an experienced addition.

The Amsterdam club currently sit in third spot in the Eredivisie standings and are a whopping 16 points off league leaders PSV Eindhoven.

Derby and West Brom were keen on signing McConnell before he joined Ajax.

Hull City also asked about taking the midfielder on loan.

Liverpool will hope that McConnell’s half season loan at Ajax will have improved him as a player and the midfielder admitted he was learning from Everton flop Davy Klaassen, dubbing him ‘so smart’.