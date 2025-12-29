Andy Gray has lauded Aston Villa for having a ‘sensational appetite’ to win games, but warned they cannot keep falling behind and expect to pull it out of the bag.

Unai Emery has mastermined a remarkable turnaround for Aston Villa since their poor start to the season and now they are being spoken about as title contenders.

They have gone on an astonishing run of winning their last eleven games across all competitions and that has pushed them up to third spot in the Premier League.

The last blot on Aston Villa’s copybook came with a 2-0 loss at Liverpool at the start of November.

Gray claimed recently that Aston Villa now simply must be considered to be in the title race, though his long-time associate Richard Keys does not see them having the squad depth to last beyond March.

They won away at Chelsea on Saturday, coming from behind to win the game and continue a trend which has both impressed and alarmed Gray.

The former Aston Villa star is delighted to see their appetite to win games, dubbing it ‘sensational’, but warned coming from behind is not a trick they can hope to repeat too often.

Assessing Aston Villa, Gray said on beIN SPORTS 1 (28th December, 13:47): “What I am saying about Villa is, what they’ve got, is a sensational appetite to win football matches.

Manager Time at Club Unai Emery November 2022 – ongoing Steven Gerrard November 2021 – October 2022 Dean Smith October 2018 – November 2021 Steve Bruce October 2016 – October 2018 Roberto Di Matteo June 2016 – October 2016 Last five permanent Aston Villa managers

“But what they can’t keep doing – and that’s the one thing that worries me – is going behind.

“They can’t keep going behind and expecting to win the football match.

“I’ve seen too many games where Aston Villa start poorly in the first half and need a big push in the second half.

“They’ve done it so far and let me tell you, none of these players will be feeling tired.”

Aston Villa’s tiredness factor is sure to be tested heading into the new year, with the club also still involved in the Europa League.

Unai Emery may well be keen for the club to back him in the January transfer window with new additions, but how much cash is available is unclear.

He could look to ship players out to free up money, with Jadon Sancho attracting interest from Borussia Dortmund, but that would not grow the size of the squad.