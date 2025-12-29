Julian Finney/Getty Images

West Ham United face competition for left-back Souffian El Karouani as Fenerbahce have ‘begun official negotiations’ to land the Utrecht player.

The Hammers had an underwhelming summer transfer window, when they lost their talismanic attacking star, Mohammed Kudus.

They did sign some players, but the London club have not been able to show promises this term so far, as the Irons have accumulated only three league wins.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo is trying to keep West Ham from slipping, but they are still very firmly in the relegation zone.

One ex-Premier League striker, though, still believes that the Hammers will end up surviving, while tipping Leeds United to suffer the drop.

The January transfer window is set to open later this week and what West Ham do in the window could prove to be key in their survival hopes.

Utrecht’s Moroccan left-back El Karouani is a player they have been keen on, and the 25-year-old also commented that West Ham are a ‘great club’.

Player Position Alphonse Areola Goalkeeper Jean-Clair Todibo Defender Soungoutou Magassa Midfielder Mohamadou Kante Midfielder French players in West Ham’s squad

The Morocco attacking full-back has impressed with 15 assists in all competitions for the Eredivisie club and is on multiple clubs’ radar.

Now, according to Turkish magazine Fanatik, Super Lig giants Fenerbahce are keen on the 25-year-old.

It has been suggested that the Yellow Canaries have ‘begun official negotiations’ in an effort to win the race for the Utrecht man.

El Karouani’s contract runs until the end of the current campaign at the Dutch club, who could expect a bidding war for the in-demand Moroccan.

Even though clubs outside of the Netherlands can negotiate a contract to sign him next season, if interested clubs are to secure his services for the rest of this campaign, they must pay a transfer fee to the Eredivisie club.

One Dutch journalist has advised El Karouani not to join West Ham, who he believes will go down this term.

Now, it remains to be seen if Fenerbahce will be able to snatch away the West Ham target amid competition for his signature.