Sunderland look set to miss out on Rio Ave attacker Andre Luiz as talks are underway for him to move to Jose Mourinho’s Benfica.

The top-flight new boys surprised with their performances and results in the first half of the season and are looking to maintain those levels.

The Black Cats currently sit seventh in the Premier League table and one former star believes that their performances are putting pressure on their rivals Newcastle United.

Sunderland did bring in a host of new players in the summer window and the Black Cats had significant changes to their first-team squad compared to the Championship.

However, currently, they are short on some key players as the likes of Habib Diarra, Noah Sadiki, Betrand Traore and Reinildo Mandava are away with their respective national teams for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Sunderland are expected to try to do business in the approaching January transfer window.

Le Bris’ side are currently looking for an attacker, as they struggled against Leeds United at the weekend, but they were able to draw the game, thanks to a sublime finish by Ivorian winger Simon Adingra in a 1-1 draw.

Club Years Flamengo 2021-2024 Estrela da Amadora (loan) 2023-2024 Estrela da Amadora 2024-2025 Rio Ave 2025- Andre Luiz’s career history

The Black Cats have been keen on Rio Ave wing wizard Luiz, who is expected to leave the Portuguese club next month.

Sunderland now risk falling behind in the race as, according to Brazilian journalist Bruno Lemos, the 23-year-old is in negotiations with Portuguese giants Benfica.

The ex-Flamengo talent joined Estrela da Amadora last year and in the summer transfer window, Rio Ave signed him from their fellow Portuguese outfit.

The Rio de Janeiro-born wing wizard is having a brilliant season at Rio Ave, as he has scored five goals and made six assists in 15 games for Rioavistas.

It was suggested that the Portuguese outfit want around €15m for the Brazilian, who has multiple suitors ahead of the winter transfer window.

Sporting Lisbon and FC Porto are also keen on the right winger, but Benfica are currently leading the race for the 23-year-old.

Now it remains to be seen if Sunderland will look to make a move for the ex-Flamengo man in the coming days, as Benfica are accelerating their way to Luiz.