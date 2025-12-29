Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Crystal Palace ‘may now be forced to commit’ if they are serious about signing Brennan Johnson after Bournemouth joined the race, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Tottenham Hotspur are willing to let Johnson move on in the January transfer window and his availability has alerted a number of sides.

Bournemouth, who could lose Antoine Semenyo in January, are keen to take Johnson to the south coast as they battle an alarming slide in their Premier League form.

Richard Keys has admitted he expects to see Semenyo become one of the first to move in the January transfer window.

Johnson though is also on Crystal Palace’s radar, with the Eagles admirers of what the former Nottingham Forest man can do.

Tottenham want £35m to let Johnson go and it is suggested that Bournemouth would like to do a deal quickly.

The onus then is on Crystal Palace if they are serious about signing Johnson and the Eagles ‘may now be forced to commit’.

Whether Palace would be willing to meet Tottenham’s asking price for Johnson remains to be seen and it would represent a substantial outlay for the Selhurst Park side.

Season Position 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th 2020–21 14th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

Earlier this season, Johnson was criticised by former Spurs star Danny Murphy, who suggested he needs to be more proactive in the defensive aspect of his game.

Ex-Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou said last year that he believed Johnson had much more growth in his game to come.

Whichever club land Johnson will get a potent attacking weapon, in the view of one former top flight striker, who believes not only does the attacker have ‘pace to burn’, but he can also ‘play anywhere across the front line’.

Johnson came through the youth ranks at Nottingham Forest and broke into the first team at the City Ground, shining brightly.

Spurs forked out close to £50m to take him to north London and it remains to be seen if they can achieve their £35m asking price for the 24-year-old.

A bidding war would likely help Tottenham get the maximum return possible.