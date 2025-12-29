Former Everton striker Andy Gray has admitted it is frustrating to see Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring on a regular basis for Leeds United, but insists he had lost his way with the Toffees.

Calvert-Lewin scored for a sixth successive game on Sunday as Leeds played out a 1-1 draw away at Sunderland.

Questions were raised about whether Calvert-Lewin could be the prolific striker Leeds needed to survive in the Premier League, but he has stepped up to the plate.

He admitted recently that he can feel a buzz at Elland Road and will be keen for it to continue.

Calvert-Lewin joined Leeds on a free transfer after his contract with Everton ran out in the summer.

His stock was not high and Richard Keys expressed shock when in the summer Manchester United were linked with him.

Roma showed interest in Calvert-Lewin in 2023, while Arsenal had him on their radar in early 2022.

Now Calvert-Lewin getting regularly amongst the goals while Everton are crying out for a prolific striker is a source of frustration for Gray.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

The Toffees legend though is clear that Calvert-Lewin had lost his way at Everton and could not deliver the consistency of fitness that the club needed, while his Leeds goal return is something which did not happen in recent years.

Gray said on beIN SPORTS 1 (28th December, 13:50): “Yes [it’s frustrating to see Calvert-Lewin scoring for Leeds regularly]. Of course it is.

“These are the kind of figures he’s had now that he never showed at Goodison in the last two or three years.

“He’s in where he should be. He’s in where you want a centre-forward to be. Right in the six-yard box, right in front of goal.

“If he does that enough and the service is there then he is a decent finisher, he always has been.

“He lost his way at Goodison. There is absolutely no doubt about that.

“He was hardly ever fit, couldn’t rely on him to put ten games together as a centre-forward and we needed more than that.”

If Calvert-Lewin can continue to get amongst the goals then Leeds will be confident of holding onto their Premier League status for another season.

The Whites have now build a lead of seven points over third bottom West Ham United.