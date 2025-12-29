Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur sporting director Fabio Paratici is set to spark a ‘revolution’ when he takes a senior position at Serie A strugglers Fiorentina.

Paratici is expected to leave Tottenham and return to his homeland to become the new Fiorentina sporting director.

As recently as before Christmas, Tottenham had not received an approach for Paratici, but the Italian is heading to Fiorentina.

He was at Tottenham’s win at Crystal Palace on Sunday, but according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, he has ‘already taken the reins’ at Fiorentina.

Paratici is expected to be at Fiorentina in an official capacity next week.

And when he arrives, ‘it will be a revolution’ at the Serie A club, with vast changes expected to the Fiorentina squad.

Fiorentina sit rock bottom of the Serie A standings and have only won one of their 17 league matches so far.

Paratici is a renowned deal-maker and should be in his element doing transfers in the January transfer window.

Season Position 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th 2020–21 7th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

He did a number of top deals for Tottenham and was praised by Destiny Udogie’s agent last year for the way he landed the left-back.

Paratici played a big role in Tottenham signing Dejan Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur, backing both to make an impact in the Premier League.

Paratici could well look towards Tottenham for possible reinforcements for Fiorentina in the January transfer window.

Centre-back Radu Dragusin has been linked with a return to Italian football in the approaching window

It is suggested that Paratici could well drive an interest in Dragusin and a loan move, to hand the Romanian regular game time after his recovery from a cruciate ligament injury, might well make sense for Tottenham.

Fiorentina next play in 2026, with Cremonese set to lock horns with La Viola in Serie A.