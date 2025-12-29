Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Newcastle United are interested in Fenerbahce defender Jayden Oosterwolde ahead of the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Turkey.

The 24-year old has started 14 games for Fenerbahce in the Turkish Super Lig this season, helping them maintain an invincible record so far.

Oosterwolde, who was also linked with Newcastle United and West Ham United last summer amid his agent confirming to us he was wanted in the Premier League, extended his contract with the Istanbul club until 2028 ahead of this season.

The Netherlands defender has played both as a left-back and centre-back for the Turkish giants, showing his flexibility.

Oosterwolde has long been linked with a move to the Premier League and it appears that Newcastle could be rekindling their interest.

With injuries to several defensive players including Dan Burn, Tino Livramento, Sven Botman and Kieran Trippier, the Magpies are looking at the January window for reinforcements and have turned to Oosterwolde.

Interest in the Dutch defender has ramped up ahead of the January window as, according to the Turkiye Gazetesi (via Asist Analiz), Newcastle and Roma are both keen on Oosterwolde.

Manager Time at Club Eddie Howe November 2021 – present Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Alan Pardew December 2010 – December 2014 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

It is suggested that Fenerbahce would want a minimum of €20m for the Dutchman in order to do business.

Fenerbahce knocked down a summer deadline day move for Oostewolde from West Ham, amid the Hammers’ quest for defensive solidity.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has come under severe criticism due to his team’s poor away form as they find themselves 14th in the Premier League table.

One former star recently remarked that Aston Villa have more quality in depth available than Newcastle, which allows Unai Emery’s side to compete equally well on all fronts.

As rivals Sunderland continue to impress on their return to the top-flight, pressure on Howe will only increase and he will be hopeful of getting backed in the upcoming transfer window.

It remains to be seen if the Magpies push forward with their interest in Oosterwolde and meet Fenerbahce’s asking price for the defender in the coming weeks.