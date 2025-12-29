Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Birmingham City manager Chris Davies has assessed the first half of the season, insisting that Blues are well within their capabilities in the Championship and that the league should not intimidate them.

After a dominant League One campaign that secured them the title and promotion, Birmingham City find themselves 15th in the Championship at the halfway stage, with eight wins and nine defeats from 23 games.

St Andrew’s has stood firm as a fortress for Blues, with just a single home defeat all season, suffered in October against Hull City.

Away from home, Birmingham have struggled, losing eight of 12 matches, with loan signing Patrick Roberts stressing the need for improved performances on the road.

Davies reflected on a challenging first half of the season, describing it as a campaign of mixed experiences for Birmingham.

The 40-year-old acknowledged that the step up to the Championship was always expected to be demanding and noted that, despite the difficulties, his team have remained competitive in most matches, producing strong performances and securing significant victories.

He praised the team’s strong home form, but acknowledged the need to improve away, expressing confidence that the squad can build on their performances in the first half of the season and have nothing to be scared of.

Team Year Points Birmingham City (C) 2024–25 111 Wolverhampton Wanderers (C) 2013–14 103 Charlton Athletic (C) 2011–12 101 Plymouth Argyle (C) 2022–23 101 Sheffield United (C) 2016–17 100 Top five most points total in League One;

(C) Champions

The Welsh tactician said at a press conference (5:52): “We have had a bit of everything.

“I think when we got promoted from League One, there wasn’t a single part of me that thought that this Championship was going to be a stroll for us, that we were going to be up in the top six all season and easily up there.

“I thought it was going to be a real challenge and we’ve seen that.

“I think we’ve been very competitive throughout the season; we’ve never been well beaten, really. We’ve always been in the games.

“We’ve shown what we’re capable of during that time with some big wins and big performances.

“We’ve been generally very strong at home.

“I think we’ve lost only the one match at home in the first half of the season, but obviously need to improve away, so we’ve had a lot of events within games.

“I think we can say, as I said to the players at the halfway point, we know that we can do even better in the second half of the season.

“It’s not that we’ve seen a league that should scare us.

“We’ve been competitive, yes, but can we go and improve on our first half of the season in the second half?

“Absolutely, and I think the players will feel that having now played all the different teams.

“I’m optimistic about that.

“It was always going to be a challenge, and it’s how we stick together and overcome those challenges that will define us ultimately.”

After bolstering his squad in the summer with the signings of Marvin Ducksch, Demarai Gray, and Roberts, Davies revealed that talks are already in motion to bring in further reinforcements that could help the team replicate their strong home form on the road.

With a squad already lauded by a fellow Championship manager, who remarked that Birmingham City could mount a serious promotion push as the second half of the season unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Davies can improve their away form to turn Birmingham into genuine playoff contenders.