Clive Rose/Getty Images

Former Premier League star Darren Ambrose is of the view that Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin offers something different to England captain Harry Kane, amid suggestions that the Whites forward be included in England’s World Cup squad.

With the equaliser in Leeds’ 1-1 draw against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, Calvert-Lewin has now scored in six consecutive games for the Whites and is being talked about for an England return.

The 28-year old has scored eight goals so far in the Premier League and is the highest scoring English player in the league.

Boss Daniel Farke recently refused to rule Calvert-Lewin out of getting into the World Cup squad and former top-flight star Ambrose can see the merits.

Ambrose highlighted the different quality that Calvert-Lewin brings to the table and outlined his natural instinct in the box as something valuable from an England perspective.

He also talked up Calvert-Lewin’s aerial threat and wants him to cover for captain Kane alongside Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins in the summer.

“Dominic Calvert-Lewin offers you something different to Harry Kane”, Ambrose said on talkSPORT (2:50).

Attacker Club Bukayo Saka Arsenal Harry Kane Bayern Munich Marcus Rashford Barcelona Phil Foden Manchester City Jarrod Bowen West Ham United Eberechi Eze Arsenal Attackers in most recent England squad

“It was instinct, it was a forward on form, it was a forward full of confidence.

“He made that run that maybe during his Everton time or the start of this season, when he was a bit low on confidence he would not have made that run because there would have been a real fear that he would have missed it had he got there, subconsciously thought he would have missed it.

“But he made a natural instinct run, timed it perfectly and a beautiful finish into the goal.

“And by the way, if Leeds stay up it is going to be down to the form of Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

“And I just feel he will give England something different.

“He is one of the best headers of the ball in the Premier League at the moment on form.

“And if he continues this form, or probably half of this form, I think he is a real decent back-up to Harry Kane.

“I would take them both [Calvert-Lewin and Oliie Watkins] and Harry Kane.

“I think you have got Harry Kane who is going to play, you have got Ollie Watkins who can come on and make those runs in behind when defenders are tired, as we seen when he scored his goal in the Euros.

“And on the flip side, you have got Dominic Calvert-Lewin, if you have got set-plays, winning set-plays, throw-ins, corners, you bring him on to make that run into the box to get on the end of it and head it.”

Not everyone shares the same opinion however, with Richard Keys stating that Calvert-Lewin should not be in the Three Lions’ World Cup squad.

Despite Leeds’ recent resurgence, they are still in the 16th place and Calvert-Lewin’s primary responsibility will be to secure their Premier League status.

He seems to perfectly suit Farke’s two striker formation and looks to be the key to keeping Leeds up.

The current turnaround in Calvert-Lewin’ form since moving on from Everton has been remarkable, but one former Toffees star feels like he had lost his way at the Merseyside club.

Leeds United visit Liverpool‘s Anfield on New Year’s Day and Calvert-Lewin will hope to continue his goalscoring run on his return to Merseyside.