Richard Pelham/Getty Images

Striker Rafio Durosinmi ‘has told’ his club Viktoria Plzen that he wants to leave amid West Ham United making a bid for him, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Hammers are in big trouble in the relegation zone in the Premier League and desperate for attacking signings in the January transfer window.

Niclas Fullkrug is departing to sign for AC Milan on a loan deal which will also contain an option for the Rossoneri to make the switch permanent.

The German, who one former West Ham star feels is just not suited to how Nuno Espirito Santo wants to play, may well have turned out in a Hammers shirt for the last time.

West Ham are keen on Union SG striker Promise David, while they have spoken to Cruzeiro about Brazil hitman Kaio Jorge.

Now West Ham have put in a bid of £11m for striker Durosinmi, who is on the books at Czech side Viktoria Plzen.

Durosinmi is keen to move on in the January transfer window and ‘has told’ the Czech side of his wishes.

He is also drawing interest from Stuttgart, who have offered £12m, and Italian side Lazio.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Eintracht Frankfurt worked on a move for the striker last summer, but it ultimately did not happen.

The Nigerian has found the back of the net on a regular basis for Viktoria Plzen and West Ham look to believe he could bring that form to England.

Durosinmi would though be joining a club battling against relegation if he signs for West Ham and that may be less attractive than either Stuttgart or Lazio.

Lazio currently sit eighth in the Serie A standings and are just three points off sixth, while Stuttgart are sixth in the Bundesliga and only three points off fourth.

West Ham are also looking to boost their defence and are interested in Manchester City‘s Nathan Ake.

The defender’s Etihad salary though is viewed as a potential big obstacle in the way of a move to the London Stadium.