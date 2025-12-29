Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Richard Keys believes that West Ham United’s disastrous run of form in the Premier League, which has made them one of the favourites to get relegated this season, has been coming for years.

West Ham lost 1-0 to Fulham on Saturday, which means that they have now suffered eleven defeats in the Premier League this season.

The Hammers sacked Graham Potter and replaced the former Chelsea boss with Nuno Espirito Santo, but results have not been much better as the London club are right within the relegation scrap.

West Ham are currently 17th in the Premier League table, with a five point gap between themselves and safety.

Former West Ham striker Dean Ashton recently admitted that there is a feeling that the Hammers are going to get relegated this season.

For a club who won the Europa Conference League not too long ago, West Ham’s downfall has been drastic.

Several influential people within the West Ham ranks have been pinpointed as the reason for their misfortune, with Keys name-dropping the Hammers’ chief executive Karren Brady.

Person Role David Sullivan Co-chairman Vanessa Gold Co-chairman Karren Brady Vice-chairman Mark Noble Sporting director West Ham key officials

Keys claims that the Hammers’ undoing has been coming over the ten or 15 years.

“This has been coming over ten or 15 years. This has been coming. Too clever by half”, Keys said on beIN SPORTS 1 (28th December, 13:53).

“Yes, [the owners are to blame], but not just the owners.

“The chief exec, who has got a column in one of the national newspapers in the UK and advice for everyone on a weekly basis, but none for herself and West Ham it seems.”

There is a sense of inevitability regarding West Ham’s Premier League status within some of the Hammers fanbase, with other relegation candidates showing more desire to stay up in the view of one presenter.

The east London club are on a three match losing streak at the moment and have not won a game of football since early November.

The club’s struggles on the pitch have also been accompanied with severe fan unrest as the Hammers faithful are protesting against the club’s ownership.

West Ham on-pitch struggles have not been helped by a lack of goals, as top scorer Jarrod Bowen has scored just five goals so far.

They are also set to lose striker Niclas Fullkrug next month, and have been linked with several attackers.

One Dutch journalist recently advised Utrecht star Souffian El Karouani against moving to West Ham as he feels that the Hammers are going to get relegated soon.

The January window could prove to be crucial for West Ham’s survival in the Premier League and it remains to be seen how much the board are willing to invest.