Alex Broadway/Getty Images

West Ham United are keen on Nathan Ake, however his ‘wages could be a big obstacle’ to a move to the London Stadium, according to ExWHUemployee.

The Hammers are deep in trouble in the Premier League and one former club star recently admitted there is a feeling around the side that relegation is coming.

Richard Keys thinks West Ham have been badly run for over a decade and now the chickens are coming home to roost for the club.

West Ham though are still determined to pull themselves out of trouble and a big January transfer window is on the agenda.

Strengthening at the back is likely to be a priority and the Hammers are admirers of Manchester City‘s Ake.

Ake could move on from the Etihad in the window and several Premier League sides have been linked with him.

However, Ake is on a substantial pay packet at Manchester City and it is suggested that ‘his wages could be a big obstacle’.

Ake would also need to be convinced to join a West Ham side battling to avoid the drop from the Premier League.

Season Position 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th 2020–21 6th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

Signing an attacker is also set to be on West Ham’s to-do list in January, with Niclas Fullkrug moving to AC Milan on loan.

While there have been questions raised over whether Fullkrug suits the way Nuno Espirito Santo wants to play, losing the German does reduce West Ham’s attacking options.

West Ham have scored just 19 goals in their 18 Premier League outings, with 36 goals conceded to give the second worst goal difference in the top flight this term.

Nuno, who took over from Graham Potter, has seen West Ham lose their last three games on the bounce and their final game of 2025 comes at home to Brighton on Tuesday night.

The Seagulls hosted the Hammers earlier this month on the south coast, with a 1-1 draw played out between both sides.

West Ham have not won a home game against Brighton since 2012, when both sides were in the Championship.