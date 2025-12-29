Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Wolves scouted Hibernian striker Kieron Bowie in the Edinburgh derby against Hearts, with Hibs having an idea of what asking price they would demand for the player, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Old Gold are experiencing a disastrous season in the Premier League which has already claimed the head of Vitor Pereira.

They replaced Pereira with former Luton Town boss Rob Edwards, who was flying with Middlesbrough in the Championship and took the job despite many recommendations not to.

The Welsh manager’s arrival at Molineux has already been dubbed a bad career choice, and he has not been able to register one single win.

It has been suggested Wolves are open to offers for a host of players and there could be big change in January.

Wolves star Joao Gomes is wanted by Crystal Palace, who also have their eyes on Norwegian striker Jorgen Strand Larsen ahead of the winter window.

Young forward Mateus Mane has shown promise in recent weeks for the Old Gold, as he provided an assist to Tolu Arokodare against Arsenal in a narrow 2-1 loss.

Club Years Raith Rovers 2018-2020 Fulham 2020-2024 Northampton Town (loan) 2022-2023 Northampton Town (loan) 2023-2024 Hibernian 2024- Kieron Bowie’s career history

However, they are looking to bring in one more attacking option next month and are eyeing Hibernian striker Bowie.

Bowie, who joined Hibernian last year from Premier League club Fulham, has impressed in Scottish football.

The Old Gold scouted the Scotland striker at the weekend in Hibernian’s league clash against Hearts, where Bowie scored an important goal for Hibs.

It has been suggested that Hibernian would want a substantial £5m to let go of the 23-year-old Scotland-born attacking talent, who has been talked up by Scotland boss Steve Clarke.

Strand Larsen could be out of the door next month, and Bowie could be seen as a long-term replacement for the Norwegian hitman, with multiple clubs keen on him.

One former Hibernian star hailed the former Fulham man, who he thinks is a very physically adept striker.

Bowie joined Hibs for £600,000 and has impressed with 13 goals and five assists in 47 games for the Scottish outfit.

Selling for £5m would represent a significant profit for the Easter Road side.