Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Motherwell vs Celtic

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

Wilfried Nancy has picked his Celtic lineup to lock horns with Motherwell at Fir Park in the Scottish Premiership this evening, making four changes from the previous game.

A 4-2 win away at strugglers Livingston handed Nancy back to back wins as Celtic boss and has helped to take some of the pressure off him.

However, the Frenchman will be aware that critics are waiting to pounce on any further slip-ups and Motherwell may well fancy their chances under the lights.

Motherwell went down to a 1-0 loss away at Rangers last time out, but that result ended an eight-game unbeaten run and they come into tonight’s clash in decent form.

Celtic do start as favourites to get the job done and the Bhoys won 3-1 on their last visit to Fir Park.

Nancy was pleased with the character of his players in their win at Livingston and will want the same tonight.

Victory this evening would move Celtic level pegging with league leaders Hearts on 41 points.

Hearts were beaten 3-2 by Hibernian on their last outing, their second loss of the league season so far.

In goal in the Celtic lineup vs Motherwell tonight is Kasper Schmeichel, while the back three is formed of Anthony Ralston, Auston Trusty and Liam Scales.

Yang and Kieran Tierney also play.

Midfield will be key to controlling the game at Fir Park and Celtic boss Nancy picks Paulo Bernardo, Callum McGregor and Reo Hatate, while Benjamin Nygren supports Daizen Maeda.

There are a host of options on the bench for Nancy to shape up his Celtic lineup vs Motherwell if needed and they include James Forrest and Johnny Kenny.

Celtic Lineup vs Motherwell

Schmeichel, Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Yang, Bernardo, McGregor, Tierney, Nygren, Hatate, Maeda

Substitutes: Sinisalo, Simpson-Pusey, McCowan, Shin, Kenny, Engels, Murray, Forrest, Donovan