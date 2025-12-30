James Chance/Getty Images

West Ham United are set to face disappointment in their Nathan Ake chase, as the Dutchman ‘doesn’t want to join’ the Hammers on loan, according to journalist Jacob Steinberg.

The Hammers are in major trouble in the Premier League and new boss Nuno Espirito Santo has been unable to turn the ship around.

The Portuguese boss was brought in for Graham Potter, but he has had a negligible new manager bounce, as the Irons currently sit 18th in the Premier League standings.

One presenter stressed that the Hammers stars have not responded to Nuno, stressing that they are showing less fight than Leeds United.

West Ham have recorded the second-worst defensive record this term, only behind 20th-placed Wolves, as they have conceded 36 goals in only 18 games.

Brighton centre-back Igor Julio was brought in on loan, but he has played only 103 minutes of Premier League football so far, making only one start.

West Ham do want to bring in attackers in the January transfer window, as Niclas Fullkrug, who rejected multiple German clubs to join AC Milan, is set to depart.

Trophy Won Premier League 21, 22, 23, 24 FA Cup 23 EFL Cup 21 Champions League 23 Nathan Ake’s major Manchester City honours

West Ham have been linked with Utrecht left-back Souffian El Karouani, but one Dutch journalist advised him not to join the Hammers, as he feels they are going down.

The Hammers do want to bring in Ake from Manchester City on a loan deal to bolster the backline.

However, his salary at the Cityzens is suggested to be a potential stumbling block.

Now it looks like things will not go that far, as the Netherlands defender is not willing to entertain a move to the London Stadium in January.

Ake ‘doesn’t want to join’ West Ham on a loan deal in January.

Richard Keys recently pointed out how badly West Ham are run in recent years, and Ake’s rejection is not going to help with those claims.

The 30-year-old left-footed defender has more than 150 appearances for the Cityzens and four Premier League trophies with the Manchester club to his name.

He is very much a bit-part option for Pep Guardiola and other clubs have also been showing interest in him.

Now it remains to be seen where the Hammers will set their sights next to beef up their backline, following Ake’s rejection.