Fixture: West Ham United vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Nuno Espirito Santo has picked his West Ham lineup vs Brighton this evening, as the Hammers look for a crucial three points.

Deep in trouble in the Premier League and, in the view of Richard Keys reaping what they have sown, West Ham have now lost their last three games on the spin.

There are now very real worries that West Ham will be relegated this season, which would be disastrous for the Hammers and could see a half-empty London Stadium next term.

One former Premier League striker still believes West Ham will survive and Leeds United will go down, but Nuno has big work to do.

Nuno has admitted that major surgery is needed in the January transfer window as he tries to ‘rebalance’ the West Ham squad.

Before then though, West Ham could badly do with beating Brighton and injecting some optimism into their situation.

Defender Igor cannot play for West Ham tonight as he is on loan from Brighton.

Alphonse Areola is in goal in the West Ham lineup vs Brighton, while at the back, Nuno trusts in Kyle Walker-Peters, Max Kilman, Jean-Clair Todibo and Ollie Scarles.

Soungoutou Magassa, Freddie Potts and Mateus Fernandes will look to win the midfield battle for West Ham tonight, while leading the attacking charge are Lucas Paqueta, Jarrod Bowen and natural striker Callum Wilson.

If Nuno needs to change his West Ham lineup vs Brighton at any point then he has options off the bench that include Tomas Soucek and Guido Rodriguez.

West Ham United Lineup vs Brighton

Areola, Walker-Peters, Todibo, Kilman, Scarles, Magassa, Potts, Fernandes, Bowen, Wilson, Paqueta

Substitutes: Hermansen, Summerville, Mavropanos, Rodriguez, Soucek, Earthy, Kante, Golambeckis, Mayers