Dan Mullan/Getty Images

Ligue 1 club Nice have been ‘exploring’ a move to bring in Tottenham Hotspur defender Ben Davies, but the deal is seen as not straightforward.

The Welsh defender is very much part of the furniture at the north London side and he has been at the club for more than eleven years.

The left-footed defender is currently 32 and not a regular part of the current Spurs squad under Thomas Frank, who has a wealth of centre-back options and Destiny Udogie and Djed Spence as left-backs.

Tottenham have won seven and lost seven of their 18 Premier League games so far, with the defender featuring in only one match.

He has mostly been injured and played his first and only league game against Nottingham Forest in a 3-0 loss earlier this month; he played for only 31 minutes.

Spurs activated the one-year contract extension option last summer in Davies’ deal, with his current deal set to run until the end of the current campaign.

He won the Europa League trophy last season with Tottenham under Ange Postecoglou, but was keen to urge the side to move on from the Australian after he went.

Club Years Swansea City 2012-2014 Tottenham Hotspur 2014- Ben Davies’ career history

The Welsh defender can play as a centre-back or a left-back, and according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Nice are ‘exploring’ a move to bring him to France.

Nice have multiple significant injury issues in their backline at the moment and they feel that Davies could be the ideal fit at the Allianz Riviera.

However, the operation is not going to be easy for the French outfit, as the Welsh defender is on good money in England, and he will earn that until the end of the season.

And it has been suggested that the 32-year-old wants to secure a long-term contract, if and when he leaves Tottenham next month.

Claude Puel has returned to Nice as their new boss and his appointment could see some changes in the club’s approach in the upcoming winter window.

Nice ‘seriously considered’ signing Davies last summer and could have landed him on a free transfer if Tottenham had not extended his deal.