Alex Broadway/Getty Images

Fulham have had a bid for attacker Ricardo Pepi turned down by Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, with a move in the January transfer window for the American not seen as realistic in the Netherlands.

Cottagers boss Marco Silva is keen for reinforcements in the winter window and adding extra firepower is on his mind.

PSV Eindhoven star Pepi has had interest from the Premier League across a number of transfer windows.

Both Chelsea and Wolves showed keen interest in signing him in 2022, but he headed for Germany with Augsburg.

PSV Eindhoven signed the attacker from Augsburg after he had a positive loan spell in the Netherlands with FC Groningen.

Now Fulham want to bring the 22-year-old to the capital, but a bid of around £26m for his services has failed.

PSV Eindhoven are currently without Alassane Plea and Myron Boadu and, according to Dutch journalist Jeroen Kapteijns, the club selling Pepi ‘does not seem realistic’.

Fulham would appear to have serious work to do to convince the Dutch giants to do business and let the American leave midway through the campaign.

Season Position 2024–25 11th (Premier League) 2023–24 13th (Premier League) 2022–23 10th (Premier League) 2021–22 1st (Championship, champions) 2020–21 18th (Premier League, relegated) Fulham’s last five league finishes

PSV Eindhoven sit top of the Eredivisie table and eleven points clear of Feyenoord in second.

Losing Pepi could well be to put that advantage at risk and Fulham face needing to put money on the table that would be impossible to turn down.

Pepi, who is under contract in the Netherlands until the summer of 2030, has so far found the back of the net ten times in 21 outings for PSV Eindhoven this term.

He has also shown his quality in the Champions League, scoring against Napoli, Olympiacos and Atletico Madrid in the league phase.

Pepi will want to take extra care over what he does for the second half of the campaign, with the World Cup looming large on the horizon next summer.

A positive World Cup could boost Pepi’s value even further, something PSV Eindhoven are likely to be taking account of.