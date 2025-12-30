Ben Roberts/Getty Images

Former Leeds United defender Dominic Matteo has praised Whites star Brenden Aaronson for his ability to come back and perform well after being criticised.

The United States international joined Leeds in summer 2022, but initially struggled in the Premier League and then had a season on loan at Union Berlin.

When he has played regularly, Aaronson has split opinion amongst the Leeds faithful and drawn criticism.

Aaronson was the go-to right winger for boss Daniel Farke in his 4-2-3-1 formation, which was deployed before the switch to a back three with two strikers up top in a 3-5-2 system.

After the change in formation, Aaronson was no longer a nailed on starter and has only recently come back into the team in the last two games against Crystal Palace and Sunderland.

The 25-year old started against Sunderland and repaid manager Farke by providing the assist for Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goal in the 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light on Sunday.

Farke recently revealed how criticism of Aaronson was so rife that it was discussed in the Leeds dressing room, but added that the American dealt with it in the proper way.

Speaking after Aaronson’s performance against Sunderland, former Whites star Matteo praised the winger for improving and working hard after receiving criticism.

League USL MLS Austrian Bundesliga Premier League Championship Bundesliga Leagues Brenden Aaronson has played in

Matteo insisted that Aaronson’s endeavour to reset after being left out of the team was the right way to go and also credited Farke for handling the situation well.

“I think hard work, endeavour and commitment gets you where you want to be and I have seen so much of that”, Matteo said on LUTV (11:30).

“We did doubt it with certain players at time, and Brenden [Aaronson] is a prime example of someone who want to work hard, get better, improve, be a bit stronger.

“You know he is a bit slight, but he is so clever on the ball, you have got to use your body in different ways and he has done that today [Sunday].

“It did not seem like he got knocked off the ball as much which is another thing away from home against a physical side.

“Give him a lot of credit, because I have been in the lounges listening to him getting a lot of criticism, but he has actually done a decent job.

“But that is just the way football is, you have got to be big enough and strong enough to own that and that is what you have got to do, and that is what he is doing at the minute.

“I think the manager has been a big help when he has brought him out of the team, he has reset and gone again and that is what you have got to do as a player sometime.

“Sometimes you are left out, you have got to get your head right and reset yourself, not just the rest of your team-mates, you have got to do that yourself.

“And I have seen that with him today and long may it continue.”

Leeds have enjoyed an unbeaten December so far and face one tough trip to Anfield to face Liverpool before the year ends.

The switch to a back three has brought the best out of several players, such as Jaka Bijol and striker Calvert-Lewin, who has been talked about for an England return.

With games against big clubs coming up in the Premier League, Aaronson and Leeds will aim to build on their current unbeaten run in their bid to stay up.