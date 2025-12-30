Michael Regan/Getty Images

Fixture: Nottingham Forest vs Everton

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

David Moyes has picked his Everton lineup vs Nottingham Forest as he looks for a final three-point haul of 2025 in the Premier League.

Moyes has stabilised the Toffees in mid-table and few believe they will be sucked into any kind of relegation battle under the Scot.

There are all too familiar concerns, with scoring goals a real issue for Everton and one which has been compounded by Dominic Calvert-Lewin scoring regularly for Leeds United.

Despite that, Everton legend Andy Gray has insisted that the Toffees were right to move him on as he had lost his way at the club.

Gray is also not entertaining the idea that Calvert-Lewin should be in the England squad, remarking ‘do me a favour’.

Everton could move into the top half of the Premier League table by beating Nottingham Forest this evening and Moyes may be plotting a push for a spot in Europe.

Bringing European football to the Hill Dickinson Stadium would be a big feather in Moyes’ cap and delight Everton.

Everton only beat Nottingham Forest 3-0 at home at the start of December and Moyes will hope for a repeat.

Wrestling with some injuries, Moyes was coy at his pre-match press conference about possible returns.

Jordan Pickford is in goal in the Everton lineup vs Nottingham Forest tonight, while at the back Moyes picks Nathan Patterson, Jake O’Brien, James Tarkowski and Vitaly Mykolenko.

In the engine room, Everton have James Garner and Tim Iroegbunam, while Tyler Dibling, Merlin Rohl and Dwight McNeil support Thierno Barry.

Moyes can chop and change his Everton lineup vs Nottingham Forest if needed and his options off the bench include Jack Grealish and Beto.

Everton Lineup vs Nottingham Forest

Pickford, Patterson, Tarkowski, O’Brien, Mykolenko, Garner, Iroegbunam, Dibling, Rohl, McNeil, Barry

Substitutes: Travers, King, Beto, Barry, Grealish, Aznou, Graham, Welch, Campbell, Bates