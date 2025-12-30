Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Fixture: Rangers vs St Mirren

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

Danny Rohl has selected his Rangers lineup for this evening’s Scottish Premiership clash against St Mirren – match preview here.

Rangers have remarkably put themselves back in the title race despite a disastrous start to the season under Russell Martin and will be encouraged by Hearts’ lacklustre form.

The Gers recovered from a loss at Hearts by edging out Motherwell 1-0 and now set their sights on seeing off St Mirren.

St Mirren, who beat Celtic in the Scottish League Cup final, arrive at Ibrox on a run of five games without defeat, having won three.

Rohl will hope that his side can step up and make no mistake against St Mirren and the German recently warned Rangers against destroying the good work they have done in recent weeks.

The Rangers boss has made a good impression on his players and weekend goalscorer Thelo Aasgaard talked him up.

The last meeting between Rangers and St Mirren ended in a 1-1 draw and the Gers have not managed to get the better of tonight’s opposition in the last four meetings, losing two of those clashes.

St Mirren’s away form though has generally been patchy, with three defeats in their last four outings on the road.

Jack Butland is in goal in the Rangers lineup vs St Mirren tonight, while in defence Rohl picks James Tavernier, John Souttar, Emmanuel Fernandez and Jayden Meghoma.

In midfield, Rohl goes with Nicolas Raskin and Mohamed Diomande, while Thelo Aasgaard, Mikey Moore and Djeidi Gassama support Youssef Chermiti.

The Gers boss may well need to shake up his Rangers lineup vs St Mirren this evening at some point and his options off the bench include Danilo and Max Aarons.

Rangers Lineup vs St Mirren

Butland, Tavernier, Souttar, Fernandez, Meghoma, Raskin, Diomande, Aasgaard, Moore, Gassama, Chermiti

Substitutes: Kelly, Nsiala, Aarons, Dowell, Barron, Curtis, Matondo, Cameron, Danilo