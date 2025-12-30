George Wood/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Stuart Dallas has pointed out that if the strike power of Leeds top scorer Dominic Calvert-Lewin is missed, the team have shown that they are capable of scoring from all over the pitch.

Calvert-Lewin has been a key figure for Leeds this season under Daniel Farke, with Darren Ambrose insisting that if the Whites avoid relegation, it will largely be thanks to the English striker’s form.

The 28-year-old has found the net eight times in 16 Premier League appearances, making him Leeds’ top scorer in the league, well ahead of fellow summer arrival Lukas Nmecha, who has managed just half that tally.

The Whites have turned their season around since a worrying November, when they hovered just a point above the relegation spots and Farke faced intense scrutiny.

The Elland Road side are now 16th in the table, seven points clear of the relegation zone, with Richard Keys recently noting that Farke has shown he understands what it takes to compete in the top flight.

Although the English hitman has scored seven goals in his last six games, goals have continued to come from all areas for Leeds, with captain Ethan Ampadu netting his first top-flight goal for the club in last week’s 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace.

Anton Stach has also been in fine form, scoring his second goal in three games and already contributing three goals and two assists in 15 appearances this season, impressively doing so from a defensive midfield role and earning praise from a Whites legend.

Level Caps England U20s 15 England U21s 17 England 11 Dominic Calvert-Lewin for England

Even defender Jaka Bijol scored in Leeds’ 3-1 win over Chelsea at the start of December, with Joe Rodon adding two goals this season, highlighting the Whites’ threat from the back.

Dallas highlighted the team’s ability to score from multiple positions on the pitch, noting that goals have not been reliant on a single player.

He emphasised the contribution from both defenders and midfielders, reflecting a collective attacking approach across the squad.

Dallas said on LUTV (13:52): “Yes, I think to have goals coming from all over the park can only be a benefit.

“You know, if we were to lose Calvert-Lewin, hopefully we don’t, but we are capable of scoring goals from all over the pitch.

“I wouldn’t say it’s free-flowing football, but it’s effective.”

Nine points from the last five matches, including a win over Chelsea and a draw with Liverpool, have seen the German boss start achieving consistent results with his team.

The Whites now look to climb the table rather than battle relegation, with Farke saying earlier in the season that his side will finish 17th or higher, a result he considers a success given the Premier League’s quality.

With the January transfer window approaching, Farke will be looking to secure reinforcements to sustain Leeds’ momentum into the new year.