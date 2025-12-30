Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Fixture: Burnley vs Newcastle United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 UK time

Newcastle United boss Eddie Howe has picked his starting lineup and substitutes to take on Burnley at Turf Moor in the Premier League this evening.

The Magpies went down to a 1-0 loss away at Manchester United last time out and their form in the Premier League remains lacklustre.

On the road especially Newcastle have regularly come up short and former Magpies boss Steve Bruce has dubbed their away form ‘awful’.

There is some pressure on Howe and if Newcastle cannot beat a struggling Burnley side tonight then further questions will be asked over which direction the club are heading in.

One former midfielder feels that Newcastle just do not have the strength in depth of a team like Aston Villa.

Newcastle do have a number of players out through injury, including Sven Botman, Kieran Trippier and Dan Burn, and none will be back for the Burnley game.

The Magpies welcomed Burnley to St James’ Park in early December and recorded a 2-1 win in the process.

The last meeting between the two teams at Turf Moor, which came in 2024, saw Newcastle ease to a 4-1 win and Howe would gladly take a repeat tonight.

Nick Pope is in goal in the Newcastle United lineup vs Burnley tonight, while at the back Howe picks Lewis Miley, Malick Thiaw, Fabian Schar and Lewis Hall.

Midfield is likely to be a key battleground tonight and to try to control the game, Howe goes with Joelinton, Sandro Tonali and Bruno Guimaraes, while Harvey Barnes and Anthony Gordon support Yoane Wissa.

Howe can shake up his Newcastle United lineup vs Burnley through using his substitutes if needed and options include Nick Woltemade and Jacob Murphy.

Newcastle United Lineup vs Burnley

Pope, Miley, Thiaw, Schar, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Joelinton, Gordon, Barnes, Wissa

Substitutes: Ramsdale, J Murphy, Woltemade, Willock, A Murphy, Ramsey, Shahar, Neave, Alabi