Premier League side Bournemouth consider Scottish giants Celtic to be a ‘serious option’ for their defender Julian Araujo to move to in the winter transfer window, according to journalist Mark Hendry.

Celtic are struggling badly under new boss Wilfried Nancy and how much the club back the Frenchman over the course of the window could offer clues as to his job security at Parkhead.

One club legend has insisted the Bhoys must back Nancy, who can only be judged when he gets his players in through the door.

Nancy though, in the view of one journalist, will not be trusted by Celtic to splash serious cash in January.

Now Celtic are moving quickly to bring in a reinforcement for the former Columbus Crew boss and they want Bournemouth defender Araujo.

The American-born full-back, who played in the MLS with Los Angeles Galaxy, is the subject of advanced discussions between Bournemouth and Celtic.

It is suggested that the Cherries see Celtic as a ‘serious option’ for Araujo to join in the window, as they search for the right destination.

Nancy feels that the former United States youth international will fit into his new system at Celtic.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Champions) 2023–24 1st (Champions) 2022–23 1st (Champions) 2021–22 1st (Champions) 2020–21 2nd (Runners‑up) Celtic’s last five league finishes

Arajuo joined Bournemouth in the summer of 2024 and put pen to paper to a five-year contract on the south coast.

He has managed just one appearance for the struggling Cherries this term, playing in the EFL Cup against Brentford, in a game in which he was sent off.

Last term the right-back clocked up 12 outings in the Premier League before a hamstring injury saw him sidelined for several months.

Moving to Celtic could make sense for Araujo to get regular football and match sharpness back after a period kicking his heels on the sidelines.

He will be walking into a Celtic side in crisis though, with a number of the club’s fans having already concluded Nancy is not the right man for the manager’s job.

Araujo has turned out for Mexico on the international stage and will want to put himself in a good place before the summer’s World Cup.