Crystal Palace have received a boost in their interest in Vasco da Gama talent Rayan as Bayern Munich are not chasing him.

Palace have been going through a rough patch of late as they have failed to win any of their last five games in all competitions, while losing four of them.

Oliver Glasner has been lauded for his work at Selhurst Park, delivering the FA Cup, but he has been clear that he was left unhappy by the club’s lack of summer transfer window business.

The Eagles have limited options in some areas, with attacker Ismaila Sarr away with his national team at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations.

Playing in the domestic cup competitions, alongside the Premier League and the Europa Conference League, has taken its toll on the squad.

It has been suggested that Glasner will not stay at the Eagles if they fail to qualify for next year’s Champions League, which has made the London club look for potential replacements.

However, ahead of the January transfer window, they are looking to add some much-needed squad depth to have a smoother second half of the campaign.

Level Caps Brazil U17s 14 Brazil U20s 11 Rayan for Brazil

Tottenham Hotspur‘s Brennan Johnson is a player that Crystal Palace have moved for, but he will need to be convinced about moving to Selhurst Park.

However, Johnson is not the only attacking target on their agenda, as Vasco da Gama’s highly rated Rayan is a player they like, and could make an offer for soon.

Recently, it was suggested that Bayern Munich are also interested in the Brazil Under-20 international, which could have been a big problem for Crystal Palace.

But according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Bavarians have other targets currently.

It has been suggested that even though the 19-year-old is admired internally at the Bundesliga giants, he is not a winter or even a summer target for them.

Rayan is a product of Vasco da Gama’s youth system, and in the recently concluded Brazilian Serie A season, he scored 20 times in 57 times.

Vasco da Gama extended Rayan’s contract earlier this month, which keeps him at the club until the end of 2028.