Dan Istitene/Getty Images

Former Derby County man Shaun Barker has praised Rams star Rhian Brewster for his ability to influence games in key moments, outlining his quality in front of goal.

Brewster joined Derby in the summer transfer window, but his season so far has been affected with several injuries.

The Liverpool academy graduate came back from his latest setback in mid-December and boss John Eustace stressed the importance of keeping Brewster fit.

The 25-year old scored in Derby’s 2-1 defeat at Leicester City on Monday, making it two successive games with goal contributions.

Brewster recently admitted that he is targeting more goals and assists in the second half of the season.

Speaking after the game against Leicester, former Rams star Barker praised Brewster for his quality in key moments.

He confessed that Brewster is not a player who dominates games for 90 minutes, but has details other players do not.

Game Competition Middlesbrough (H) Championship Wrexham (H) Championship Leeds United (H) FA Cup Derby County’s next three games

“And for him, just that little boost, those little moments in games, the confidence from the assist, from the goal, will be a huge confidence boost for him”, Barker said on The Derby Debrief Show (11:15).

“He does not feel like a 90-minute player where he is just going to dominate the game, but it does feel like those key moments he’s got that little bit of quality.

“He has got that eye for goal and those details some of the other players have not.”

Brewster admitted that joining the Rams was a ‘no-brainer’ due to Eustace’s plans for the club and he will want to do his part in achieving those.

Derby have only won once in the last seven games in the Championship, highlighting their inconsistencies to get over the line in close games.

Eustace is keen for mid-season reinforcements and Derby have been linked with highly-rated Liverpool midfielder James McConnell in the window.

It remains to be seen if Derby are able to push on for a playoff spot, which will be quite a remarkable achievement as they were battling relegation last season.