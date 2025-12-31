Marc Atkins/Getty Images

Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris has stressed that the Black Cats will go into the January transfer window with an opportunistic approach.

The Black Cats are in the top seven of the Premier League after 18 games, an outstanding achievement for a newly promoted club that has seen them widely praised.

Le Bris’ men have enjoyed some memorable wins already this season, including the 1-0 win against Newcastle United in the derby and the 2-1 win away at Chelsea.

Sunderland’s remarkable form so far is not a surprise to Leeds United boss Daniel Farke, who recently claimed that he expected it.

The smart summing spending carried out by Sunderland, which saw them bring in a number of new players, has proved to be the base of their well-rounded team.

The Black Cats brought in several experienced players like Granit Xhaka, Nordi Mukiele and Reinildo, while also investing in highly-rated young players like Noah Sadiki, Robin Roefs and Chemsdine Talbi.

A successful transfer window last time around means that the Black Cats do not need to rush into the January window for additional players, with boss Le Bris explaining the difference between the two windows.

Player Cost Habib Diarra £30m Simon Adingra £21m Chemsdine Talbi £19.5m Enzo Le Fee £19m Noah Sadiki £17.5m Sunderland’s record transfers

He stated that players who move during the winter window are not guaranteed to fit in at the club they joined and thinks a good approach is to be opportunistic in the window.

“This market is a bit different”, Le Bris said during a press conference (12:00).

“In the summer, the market is really open because the competition is high.

“During the winter it is a bit different because if some of the players who [have] less game time would like to move, but it means that they were not in good form.

“So, is it obvious that they will connect quickly with us, we don’t know and you can face competition as well with clubs who struggle, so we will see.

“It is more opportunistic rather than, I won’t say rational, but it is more organised.”

The Black Cats have lost only one game in the last six and it was against their next opponents in Manchester City.

Le Bris’ side boast a proud unbeaten record at home so far and will hope to extend that streak when Pep Guardiola’s City come to town.

Sunderland have been linked with Rio Ave attacker Andre Luiz, as they look for attacking additions in the January window.

It may well not be just incomings, as out-of-favour first team player Arthur Masuaku is looking for a way out of the Stadium of Light.

With several key players missing for Sunderland due to the Africa Cup of Nations, it remains to be seen if the Black Cats expand their squad in the January transfer window.