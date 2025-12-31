Harry Murphy/Getty Images

Dominic Matteo believes that Leeds United are playing Liverpool at a good time, due to the Reds struggling to produce superb performances.

Leeds started the month of December with the 3-1 win against Chelsea at Elland Road, which kickstarted an unbeaten run of five games.

The current impressive run has seen Leeds United climb out of the relegation spots and into 16th in the Premier League table at the moment, with a seven point lead above the bottom three.

The Whites played Liverpool during the good run, earning a point at home in the hard fought 3-3 draw, which saw midfielder Ao Tanaka equalise in second half stoppage time.

Daniel Farke’s men faced up against the Reds when they were in dismal form of their own and boss Arne Slot was criticised for winning one game in five.

Liverpool have improved their form since the draw at Elland Road, winning four games since.

Matteo, who made over 100 appearances for both Leeds and Liverpool as a player, believes that despite Liverpool’s improvement in form, they are yet to play at their best level and it is a good time for the Whites to play them.

Season Position 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, play-off runners-up) 2022–23 19th (Premier League, relegated) 2021–22 17th (Premier League) 2020–21 9th (Premier League) Leeds United's recent league finishes

He added that the Reds have shown steadiness in performances but have not been unbelievable enough for Leeds to fear them.

“I think it is probably a good time to be playing against Liverpool at this moment in time, because they have not been brilliant”, Matteo said on LUTV (19:33).

“I have been to quite a few games at Anfield and I have not been one game where I have said ‘Oh, we have been unbelievable’ – we have just been steady.

“They have picked up points in certain moments this year [and Florian] Wirtz seems like he is getting a bit better, he will be a threat.

“But the thing is I would not be fearing them, I would not be.”

When asked why Liverpool are not back to their best, Matteo explained he thinks the structure of the team is not right and Leeds as such have a big chance.

“They have not got the structure right yet, so their team is not quite where it needs to be.

“So, I think there is a big opportunity.”

The game against Liverpool will be a big test for Farke’s men as they have only played the bigger clubs at home in their recent resurgent run, and a trip to Anfield is sure to provide a very tough test.

Leeds United’s main source of goals, Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who has been talked about as something different to Harry Kane in the England squad, will be hopeful of extending his goalscoring streak as he returns to Merseyside.

Richard Keys, who has doubted Farke, believes now the Leeds boss has worked out what is needed in the Premier League.

The trip to Anfield starts a run of three successive games against big teams for Farke’s side as they look to extend the gap over the bottom three.