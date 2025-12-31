Carl Recine/Getty Images

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is ‘increasingly considering’ the idea of leaving Anfield next month, as he wants to be a key part of Italy’s World Cup journey next year.

The Italian winger joined the Premier League giants last year from Juventus, penning a long-term deal at Anfield.

Once considered a top winger all around Europe, the Italian forward suffered multiple injuries during his time in Italy.

Liverpool’s gamble did not work last term, as the 28-year-old winger clocked fewer than 500 minutes in his first season, largely due to niggling injury issues.

He did though score in the EFL Cup final.

Chiesa has mostly been fit in this campaign, but Arne Slot preferred the already established attackers and the big-money signings they made last summer.

Liverpool are currently trying to recover from a disastrous run to force themselves back into the title race, but recently lost Alexander Isak due to injury.

The Italian winger started for Liverpool against Wolves last weekend and will look to build on that over the coming weeks.

Season Position 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd 2020–21 3rd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The 28-year-old has been constantly linked with a move back to his homeland and Serie A giants Napoli could make a move for him next month.

And now, according to Italian journalist Mirko Di Natale, Chiesa is chasing his World Cup dream, and he is getting more open to leaving the Reds mid-season.

Italy have not yet qualified for the World Cup, but Chiesa wants to play on a regular basis to make sure he can be a key man for his country at the showpiece tournament.

Last summer, Chiesa was not allowed to leave the Reds ‘due to necessity’, but he has clocked a mere 151 Premier League minutes so far.

His former clubs, Juventus and Fiorentina, are showing an interest in him, but other Serie A clubs could consider him as a potential option for them in the winter window.

The Liverpool star has 51 senior caps for Italy, and his 116 goal contributions in 284 games, combined for Fiorentina and Juventus, demonstrate the level of quality he possesses.

His contract runs until the summer of 2028 at Anfield and it remains to be seen if his high salary at Liverpool will become an issue for Italian clubs.

Mohamed Salah is currently away for the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations and it is also unclear whether Liverpool will let him leave.