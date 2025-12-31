Kate McShane/Getty Images

Championship side Preston North End are monitoring Hannover 96 midfielder Franz Roggow, with Hertha Berlin too in contention for the German.

Roggow began his professional career with St Pauli, after coming through their academy, and featured for their reserve side from 2021 to 2023.

Despite not making an appearance for their first team, Roggow was considered to be one of the club’s most promising prospects.

Subsequently, Roggow was poached by Borussia Dortmund, signing for Die Borussen in 2023, before going on to make 70 appearances for the reserve team of Borussia Dortmund over two years, appearing in the 3. Liga, the German third division.

Unable to force himself into the thoughts of the first team, Roggow earned a move to Hannover last summer, a step up with the club playing in the 2. Bundesliga.

Preston have had great success with their loan acquisitions this season, with Harrison Armstrong from Everton enjoying this campaign more than last, which he spent with Derby County, and Alfie Devine of Tottenham Hotspur ‘loving’ his time with the Lilywhites.

Lewis Dobbin, borrowed from Aston Villa, has also been a success after going through a positional change, while Daniel Jebbison, on loan from Bournemouth, too has found joy with the Lilywhites.

Armstrong, in particular, has slowly become a cog in Preston’s five-man midfield, starting each of their last five games.

His form has been so good that parent-club Everton and manager David Moyes are considering a recall in January, with Armstrong relishing the pressure of being monitored by the Toffees.

Preston subsequently, along with Hertha Berlin, are monitoring the situation, according to German journalist Ben Heckner.

At the moment, Hannover are blocking a move away for the player, but that situation could change.

Roggow, who has made only six appearances for his club this season, remains a viable target for Preston.

Hannover president Martin Kind was displeased with his club signing players from England in 2018, suggesting a lack of value, but he might consider a sale to the English market, rather than a direct divisional rival, far more enticing.

Roggow does not want to drop back down to the 3. Liga.