Rangers boss Danny Rohl has insisted that the Gers are convinced of their plans for the January transfer window, but admitted that they have to wait for the right timing for certain positions.

The Ibrox outfit won 2-1 against St. Mirren on Tuesday night, which has brought them six points off leaders Hearts in the Scottish Premiership.

Rangers have won four of their last five fixtures in the Scottish Premiership, with boss Rohl wanting his Gers side to show consistency.

Six points separate leaders Hearts from third placed Rangers, in a title race which is shaping to be one of the very best in recent Scottish football history.

Chris Sutton recently stated that the one team out of Celtic, Rangers and Hearts who do the best business in January will claim the Scottish Premiership title.

Rohl revealed recently that Rangers are waiting for the right players to bring in during the January transfer window.

Now speaking after the win against St. Mirren, Rohl has assured the Rangers faithful that they are on the front foot regarding transfers in the winter window.

The German stated that they might have to wait for the right timing for certain positions but are very clear on what they want to do.

“We know the window is not easy, but we are on the front foot”, Rohl said during his post-match press conference (6:45).

“What it means at the end, let’s see, because we can not influence everything.

“We are at the moment clear.

“We know that there are some positions we have to wait for the right timing, but I see that we are really convinced what we want to do and at the moment we are straight.”

Rangers legend Barry Ferguson has insisted that he expects the Gers board to back Rohl in the January window.

One former top-flight attacker has criticised Rohl’s squad, claiming that there is not a single player that the German can truly rely on.

After a much scrutinised summer transfer window, Rohl will hope to bring in reinforcements who are able to improve the squad straight away.

With the title appearing still within reach for Rangers, the pressure will be on to get the right business done in January, with an instant impact needed from fresh faces.