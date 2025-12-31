Cameron Howard/Getty Images

Southampton have been dubbed ‘one to watch’ in the race to secure the signature of Bayern Munich goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, currently on loan at Hamburg.

Saints, relegated to the Championship last season, have shown steady form under new manager Tonda Eckert, recording eight wins and accumulating 32 points to sit 13th in the standings and spark hope of a promotion push.

However, they lack a settled first-choice goalkeeper, with Gavin Bazunu and Alex McCarthy sharing minutes but failing to impress, while a former EFL player noted that the position remains an issue and expressed doubts over Bazunu’s ability; Saints have already conceded 34 goals from 24 matches.

Southampton have managed only three clean sheets this season, tied for the second-worst record in the league, with only Norwich City and Oxford United recording fewer.

Now, according to Italian journalist Luca Bendoni, Southampton are ‘one to watch’ in the battle to land Bayern Munich goalkeeper Peretz.

The 25-year-old has spent much of the season on the sidelines at newly promoted Hamburg, featuring only twice in the German Cup and is suggested to be looking for a move away, with goalkeeper Daniel Heuer Fernandes firmly established as first choice.

Meanwhile, Sunderland, who signed Robin Roefs from NEC Nijmegen in the summer, a goalkeeper praised for his potential by a former NEC youth coach, have also seen backup ‘keeper Anthony Patterson draw interest from Southampton as he looks for regular minutes behind an established number one.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Sven Ulreich Jonas Urbig Leon Klanac Alexander Nubel Max Schmitt Daniel Peretz Jannis Bartl Bayern Munich’s goalkeepers

With the January transfer window looming, Saints are poised to strengthen between the sticks, but whether Peretz will be the man to answer the call remains to be seen.

The activity between the two clubs is not limited to goalkeepers, with Hamburg reportedly showing interest in striker Damion Downs, though any move is understood to be limited to a loan.

With Eckert already warning that the January window can throw up plenty of curveballs, the Saints will have to act decisively if they hope to strengthen their squad and resolve their goalkeeping concerns.

Peretz came through the youth set-up at Maccabi Tel Aviv and joined Bayern Munich in 2023.

The shot-stopper, an Israel international, will be keen to make sure wherever he goes to is somewhere he can clock regular game time.