West Ham United are close to finalising a deal with Portuguese outfit Gil Vicente for striker Pablo Felipe, as the clubs are in advanced negotiations for the 21-year-old.

Felipe started his youth career with Brazilian outfit Fluminense, before he joined Liga Portugal club Famalicao in 2019.

Last season, the Braga-born forward was on loan at Gil Vicente, where he scored five times in 20 league appearances.

Back in the summer transfer window, however, Gil Vicente signed him on a four-year deal from Famalicao, and he has been in red-hot form for them.

Galos are currently sitting fourth in the Portuguese top-flight and Felipe has scored ten league goals in only 13 league appearances, catching the eye.

His performances at Gil Vicente have not gone unnoticed, as according to Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol, West Ham and Galos are in advanced negotiations for Felipe.

It has been suggested that the Liga Portugal club and the Premier League club are close to reaching an agreement for the 21-year-old.

Club Years Famalicao 2021-2025 Pacos Ferreira (loan) 2024 Gil Vicente (loan) 2024-2025 Gil Vicente 2025- Pablo Felipe’s career history

However, what level of money the Hammers are paying for the Fluminense youth product is unclear.

The Irons are set to lose their German striker, Niclas Fullkrug, to AC Milan, whom the 32-year-old preferred over other options.

The London club are currently third-bottom in the Premier League table and are getting close to adding a much-needed frontman to their squad.

West Ham have been looking at a host of strikers around Europe and are moving early to help Nuno Espirito Santo with reinforcements to help him keep the club safe.

The 21-year-old has Portuguese and Brazilian nationality and Premier League clubs were keeping tabs on him for the winter window.

West Ham are desperate for a goalscorer and it looks like the Irons are set to beat other clubs to the young striker’s signature.

Despite West Ham’s troubles this term, one former top-flight striker recently stressed that the Hammers will be safe by the end of the season.

They picked up a point against Brighton on Tuesday night in a 2-2 draw, which sees them sit four points behind 17th-placed Nottingham Forest.

West Ham are back in action on Saturday against 20th-placed Wolves and it remains to be seen if they will have Felipe available against Rob Edwards’ men.