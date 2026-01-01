George Wood/Getty Images

Fixture: Liverpool vs Leeds United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 17:30 UK time

Daniel Farke has picked his Leeds United vs Liverpool lineup for this evening’s Premier League clash between the two sides at Anfield – match preview here.

The German boss has won praise for guiding Leeds up out of the relegation spots and to a good run of form in recent weeks.

A Leeds United legend believes that Farke has even increased the fitness levels amongst the squad.

Much has been made of the goal run that striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has been on and there are worries if he picks up an injury, but one former Leeds star feels there are goals all over the pitch in the Whites team.

That will be tested as Calvert-Lewin starts on the bench, with Lukas Nmecha leading the line.

Liverpool themselves have returned to form in terms of results, but a former Leeds and Liverpool star thinks it is a good time for the Whites to face the champions, as performance levels are still not where they should be.

The earlier meeting between the two teams this season, at Elland Road, produced a 3-3 thriller.

Leeds also came away with a 2-1 win the last time they made the trip to face Anfield, but there has been much change in the squad since that 2022 clash.

The Whites’ goals on the day came from two players no longer at the club in the shape of Rodrigo and Crysencio Summerville.

Farke goes with Lucas Perri in goal in his Leeds United vs Liverpool lineup, while at the back he trusts in Jaka Bijol, Sebastiaan Bornauw and Pascal Struijk as the three centre-backs.

Operating as wing-backs are James Justin and Gabriel Gudmundsson.

Farke will want to see his midfielders come out on top and he deploys Ethan Ampadu, Anton Stach and Ilia Gruev, while Brenden Aaronson supports Lukas Nmecha in attack.

Changes may need to be made by Farke to his Leeds United lineup vs Liverpool during the 90 minutes and his options off the bench include Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Joel Piroe.

Leeds United Lineup vs Liverpool

Perri, Justin, Bornauw, Bijol, Struijk, Gudmundsson, Ampadu, Stach, Gruev, Aaronson, Nmecha

Substitutes: Darlow, Bogle, Byram, Tanaka, Harrison, Gnonto, Okafor, Piroe, Calvert-Lewin