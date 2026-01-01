Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Motherwell boss Jens Berthel Askou has admitted that West Brom loanee Eseosa Sule’s injury has ‘robbed’ his side and the player of a loan spell where he could have thrived.

The young striker started his career with Scottish giants Celtic, where he played eleven years of his youth football.

Championship side West Brom recognised his talent and picked Sule up back in 2023, and he impressed in the Baggies’ youth setup, scoring goals on a regular basis.

In the summer transfer window, the Glasgow-born attacking talent was loaned out to Scottish Premiership outfit Motherwell for the entirety of the campaign.

The teenage attacker made three Scottish League Cup appearances for the Steelmen, but his season has been hampered by an injury.

Sule is now returning to his parent club and will undergo surgery at the Baggies, as he is suffering from an injury.

The Motherwell boss stressed that the Scottish club were very excited to see the 19-year-old play, as he believes that Sule has the pedigree to become a good player in future.

Askou also hailed the teenager’s nature, insisting that the unfortunate injury robbed the Steelmen and the Baggies talent from having a good season in Scotland.

“We were very hopeful that when Eseosa came to us, we could nurture his talent with us”, the Motherwell boss told his club’s media about the West Brom talent.

“Unfortunately, he had a setback with his injury that has robbed us and him of the opportunity to thrive here.

“We know there is talent there with Eseosa, and he is a lovely young man who is full of positivity and optimism.

“I wish him the best for moving forward and strongly believe the future is bright for him.”

West Brom will hope to see Sule have successful surgery and recovery to get back on the field as soon as he can.

However, it remains to be seen if he will be fit enough by the end of the January window to secure another loan spell or if West Brom will ease him back to fitness and give him minutes in the youth team to get his match sharpness back.