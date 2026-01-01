Michael Regan/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo feels that the Whites have looked a lot fitter in recent matches and sees smiles on faces in terms of the players.

A run of four consecutive defeats in November had seen Leeds in and out of the bottom three in the Premier League, placing Daniel Farke under significant pressure.

Since then, Leeds have picked up nine points from their last five matches unbeaten, a run highlighted by a commanding 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace, with a presenter noting that Farke appears to have learned what it takes to survive in the Premier League.

Last time out, Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw at the Stadium of Light by a Sunderland side that remain unbeaten at home this season and are enjoying an impressive return to the Premier League.

The result lifted the Elland Road outfit to 16th place, opening up a seven-point cushion above the relegation zone, ahead of their clash with Liverpool this evening – match preview here.

Matteo is of the view that Leeds have improved their fitness levels and confidence in recent games, noting that the players are visibly embracing the positive momentum at the club.

He pointed to players turning up on matchdays wearing smiles, which he said is unusual in football and reflects a positive mood within the squad.

The former Scotland international also credited Farke for the team’s current form, acknowledging the set-up and guidance that have contributed to their recent performances.

Matteo said on LUTV (15:07): “And I feel like the Leeds players are a lot fitter.

“I’ve seen that in the last few games, maybe because we’re getting better results.

“That helps as well. But I just think, confidence-wise, you’ve seen Pascal smiling there before a game starts.

“You don’t often see that in football.

“You know, usually I’d be there, I’d be a bit angry before I’d even go out there.

“But now you’re seeing players smiling before they go on, so they’re obviously enjoying what’s going on at this present time.

“And like I say, we give the manager a bit of credit last time because the manager has not been, you know, people saying a few weeks ago the manager we’re not going to keep hold of him.

“He’s done a brilliant job, got to give him some credit as well.

“He’s set that team up and we’re doing well.”

Farke will be hoping the unbeaten run can be extended, allowing Leeds to shift their focus from survival to climbing the table and further extending their buffer over the relegation zone.

A tough run of fixtures awaits, with a trip to Anfield to face Liverpool, before hosting Manchester United at Elland Road on 4th January.

With the winter transfer window approaching, the German tactician will look to reinforce his squad while maintaining the momentum his side have built this past month to achieve the season objectives he outlined earlier in the season.