Carl Recine/Getty Images

Leeds United legend Dominic Matteo wants the Whites to improve their final ball for their attackers against the big clubs, ahead of this evening’s meeting with Liverpool.

The Yorkshire giants enjoyed an unbeaten December so far, which took them out of the Premier League’s bottom three; despite that though, one former Premier League star still feels they will get relegated.

There has been a great upturn in both results and performances ever since boss Daniel Farke switched to a back three with two strikers up front in a 3-5-2 system.

A key part of their resurgence has been striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s goalscoring form, which has seen the former Everton man score in six games running and be discussed for the England squad.

The forward’s total goal tally is up to eight so far and Farke will be hoping his purple patch can continue at Liverpool today – match preview here.

The Whites have built a seven point buffer over the 18th placed team, with presenter Richard Keys insisting that Farke has learned how to survive in the Premier League.

Leeds head into the new year with three consecutive fixtures against Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United and former Whites star Matteo believes that they have to improve their deliveries in games against big clubs.

Game Date Liverpool 01/01 Newcastle United 07/01 Derby County 11/01 Leeds United’s next three away games

Matteo does have faith in the ability of Leeds’ attackers to get more goals provided they are fed the ball at the right times, but stressed that must happen.

“I think we have got the quality at times”, Matteo said on LUTV (5:05).

“Just need it a little bit more, especially against the big clubs, I want to see the deliveries a bit better to give our strikers more of an opportunity to get more goals.

“I think Dominic will get them and [Lukas] Nmecha all these players, they are confident, so give them the ball at the right moments and we will do something with it.”

Farke’s side were praised by Sunderland boss Regis Le Bris for their physical playing style and set-piece prowess ahead of their meeting on Sunday, which ended 1-1.

The stark upturn in Leeds’ form since the start of December has assured one former Whites boss that Farke is the best man for the job at the moment.

Leeds have enjoyed some positives results against the bigger teams in their current unbeaten run, notably beating Chelsea and drawing against Liverpool, but it is yet to be seen how they fair away from home.

With the winter window approaching, boss Farke will hope to get proper backing from the Leeds board to build on their momentum as they aim to stay up in the top-flight.