Southampton and Bayern Munich are close to an agreement on goalkeeper Daniel Peretz, with ‘the final details’ now ‘being discussed today’ ahead of a loan deal.

The Championship club endured a difficult start to their current campaign under Will Still, who was then shown the door at St Mary’s.

Tonda Eckert has been appointed as Southampton’s full-time boss, after the German saw some impressive results at St. Mary’s in an interim spell.

Currently, Saints sit 12th in the Championship table with 32 points, and are six points away from sixth-placed Watford.

The winter transfer window is now open for business and Eckert insisted that the Saints will be ready for the mid-season window.

Southampton have conceded 34 goals in 24 league games with Gavin Bazunu in goal, and are looking to bring in a new custodian this month.

And on Wednesday, it was suggested that Southampton are ‘one to watch’ for Bayern Munich out-on-loan shot-stopper Peretz.

Goalkeeper Manuel Neuer Sven Ulreich Jonas Urbig Leon Klanac Alexander Nubel Max Schmitt Daniel Peretz Jannis Bartl Bayern Munich’s goalkeepers

Now, according to German journalist Florian Plettenberg, ‘the final details are being discussed today’, to try to reach a full agreement for the Israeli to move to Southampton.

It has been suggested that the deal is not done yet and the Championship club could agree to an option to buy for the Bayern Munich man.

Last summer, the Israel international was loaned out to Hamburg, but he could not get any minutes in the league as Heuer Fernandes is their clear first-choice custodian.

Bayern Munich and Hamburg are close to reaching an agreement to terminate Peretz’s loan spell as soon as possible.

The Israeli goalkeeper joined the Bavarians back in the summer of 2023 and was considered a top talent.

Peretz has made only seven senior appearances for the German giants so far, as Manuel Neuer is still their first-choice, with young Jonas Urbig seen as the Germany international’s long-term replacement.

Now, it remains to be seen if the Championship outfit will be able to sort out a loan deal for Peretz for the second half of the campaign.