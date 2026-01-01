Molly Darlington/Getty Images

Leeds United boss Daniel Farke has clarified his position, stressing that all players in his squad remain part of his plans, with no immediate intention for any to depart as the January transfer window opens.

The Whites are preparing to lock horns with Liverpool in the Premier League later today – match preview here.

Farke has rotated his squad across the Premier League and EFL Cup, giving every player minutes and showcasing his trust in the group, with nearly the entire squad called upon as required by the German manager.

A strong December showing, including an unbeaten run of five matches, has lifted the Whites to 16th place, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

Last season, goalkeeper Illan Meslier fell out of favour under Farke following a series of costly errors, and since Leeds’ promotion to the top flight, the French shot-stopper has been out of favour and is linked with an exit this month.

Former EFL winger Adrian Clarke remarked that Leeds needed to offload the 25-year-old upon their return to the top flight, citing concerns over his reliability, but they did not.

Recently, Farke brushed off talk that Meslier could leave and said that all players in his squad are part of his plans and has since reinforced his commitment to retaining a close-knit squad ahead of the winter window.

He revealed that he speaks with his players daily and remains engaged in ongoing discussions regarding the team, asserting that he has no plans to let any members of his squad leave.

Game Date Manchester United 04/01 Fulham 17/01 Arsenal 31/01 Leeds United’s next three home games

Farke also highlighted the importance of careful squad management, noting that loan moves can sometimes benefit a youngster’s development, while adding that even if players approached him about such opportunities, he would not discuss them publicly.

The German tactician said at a press conference: “I speak with my players every day.

“We are in close conversations.

“I have no plans to give any of my players away.

“We want a tight group, don’t believe in a too big group.

“If there is perhaps a younger player, for his development it is sometimes beneficial.

“Even if they had come to me, I wouldn’t speak about it in public.”

With the window about to open, all eyes will be on Leeds to see if Farke’s commitment to his squad holds or if changes are made to address certain positions.

Meslier’s future at Leeds remains uncertain and could be decided in the coming weeks or deferred until the end of the campaign.