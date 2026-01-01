Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

West Ham United teenage attacker Luis Guilherme is close to leaving the London club, as Sporting Lisbon have progressed in negotiations with the Hammers for the Brazilian winger.

Last year, the Hammers had a quieter summer transfer window, on the back of a 2024 summer transfer window which had not delivered the desired results.

Former Brazil Under-20 international Guilherme was brought in from Brazilian club Palmeiras for a hefty £25.5m on a long-term deal in the 2024 window.

The majority of their last year’s signings failed to make an impact, including Guilherme, who barely featured for the Hammers.

The 19-year-old attacker is not a key part of Nuno Espirito Santo’s plans and back in the summer window, he had transfer interest from his homeland.

Brazilian Serie A club Botafogo were keen, but Guilherme did not fancy a return to Brazil just yet.

And now, with the January transfer window open for business, Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon have been working to sign the 19-year-old winger.

Level Caps Brazil U17s 4 Brazil U20s 5 Luis Guilherme for Brazil

Guilherme, though, has been seen as a player for the future by the Premier League strugglers, who have been only willing to loan out the teenage Brazilian.

According to Portuguese outlet Mais Futebol, Guilherme is now very close to leaving the Irons this month for Sporting Lisbon.

It has been suggested that West Ham and Sporting Lisbon have made big progress for the Brazilian over the new year period.

Now the West Ham bit-part winger is close to a London Stadium exit, as the clubs have now reached an agreement for Guilherme.

The ex-Brazil youth international had other offers ahead of the January window, but Guilherme ‘was determined’ to make a move to Sporting Lisbon.

The Hammers are also on the verge of bringing a striker from the Portuguese league, as Pablo Felipe is zeroing in on a move to the London Stadium.

Guilherme’s contract runs until the summer of 2029 at the Hammers and the exact terms of his move to Sporting Lisbon are awaited.