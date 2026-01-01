Jack Thomas/Getty Images

Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has criticised the woeful away form of West Brom and Birmingham City, with both sides locked in frustrating losing streaks on the road.

The Baggies have suffered eight consecutive away defeats, their last victory coming in the first week of October, a 1-0 win at Norwich City, while Blues have gone six games without an away win, losing five and drawing once, against West Brom at the Hawthorns on 26th November.

After 24 matches, both clubs are level on 31 points, with Chris Davies’ side edging 15th place on goal difference, leaving Ryan Mason’s team just below in 16th.

West Brom’s away record has been dire, with just three wins from 12 matches and nine losses, while Birmingham have fared even worse, managing only two wins, eight defeats, and two draws; Patrick Roberts recently warned Blues that their away form must improve.

Only relegation battlers Portsmouth and Sheffield Wednesday have performed worse on the road this season.

Parkin reflected on the struggles of both sides, noting it has become difficult to separate them in terms of away form.

The 44-year old highlighted their respective losing streaks and suggested the poor run is likely to continue, though he added that Baggies’ performances, particularly at home, have not been entirely poor, with missed opportunities and costly defensive and goalkeeping errors playing a major role in their woes.

Birmingham City West Brom Watford Swansea City Cambridge United Leicester City Swansea City Swansea City Next away games

Parkin said on the Championship Score Prediction Show (19:25): “Yes, I’m kind of losing sight of who’s the worst away team.

“Is it Birmingham, or is it West Brom?

“I think one of them is at seven straight defeats, and one’s at eight straight defeats.

“Maybe it’s West Brom with the eight, and I think that’s going to continue here [at Swansea City on New Year’s Day].

“It feels like the performances, especially at the Hawthorns, haven’t been awful.

“It’s just been like spurned opportunities in the games that they haven’t been able to get anything out of.

“Defensive lapses, goalkeeping errors.”

West Brom kick off the new year with two key away league fixtures, facing Swansea City before heading to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on 5th January.

Mason will be hoping his side can shake off their poor away form and start picking up points on the road to bolster their playoff push.

Birmingham City face a similar challenge, with six league games without a win making today’s trip to Vicarage Road against Watford a must-win as Blues aim to finally find form on the road and keep their Premier League promotion hopes alive.