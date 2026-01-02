Michael Steele/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur winger Manor Solomon is ‘arriving in the city’ as he is set to join Serie A strugglers Fiorentina under their new sporting director Fabio Paratici, with the move viewed by the Italians as ‘an important first signal’.

The Israeli winger made his name on loan at fellow Premier League club Fulham and joined Spurs on a free transfers in the summer of 2023.

However, he did not make any impact at the north Londoners, as in more than two and a half years on Tottenham’s books, Solomon has just six senior appearances for them.

Last year, he was on loan at Leeds United in the Championship, and played a key part in helping the Whites get back in the top-flight, scoring ten goals and providing 12 goals in the league.

His performances in the Championship were hailed by a former Leeds boss, who stressed that Solomon’s trickery left Championship defenders clueless.

Last summer, Crystal Palace were interested in the Israeli who also had interest from Marseille, but he ended up going on loan to Villarreal; Leeds were also keen.

Solomon, though, could not break into Marcelino’s Villarreal team, as he clocked a little more than 350 minutes at the La Liga club, scoring only once.

Country Israel Ukraine England Spain Countries in which Manor Solomon has played

And now he is ending his loan spell at the Yellow Submarine, as he is set to join Serie A strugglers Fiorentina on loan for the rest of the campaign.

Paratici, who left Tottenham recently for La Viola, is set to make Solomon his first signing to help Fiorentina stay up.

And, he is expected to arrive this morning in Italy to join Paolo Vanoli’s La Viola, according to Italian journalist Dimitri Conti.

Paratici’s arrival at Fiorentina has been expected to be a ‘revolution’ for the relegation-threatened La Viola, who are taking early steps to keep themselves safe.

The Florence club are currently 20th in the league table, with one win and ten losses in 17 Serie A games; their only win came recently against Udinese in a 5-1 victory.

Solomon will join La Viola on loan with an option to buy from Tottenham, even though the financial aspects of the buy option are still not known.

His contract ends in the summer of 2028 at Spurs and the London club will look to secure a transfer fee for the Israeli next summer to strengthen their kitty.