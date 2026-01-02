Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Super Lig outfit Besiktas are keen on loaning in Burnley’s Dutch left-back Quilindschy Hartman, who joined Clarets last summer.

The Clarets had a superb last season in the Championship, as they racked up a brilliant 100-point tally to achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Sunderland are performing brilliantly, while Leeds United are also seven points clear of the relegation zone, but Burnley are one of the favourites to go down.

Richard Keys claimed that things are not looking good for Burnley, as they fight to stay up.

The Turf Moor outfit signed some key players in the summer transfer window, but they sit 19th in the Premier League table with only 12 points, six points away from the safe zone.

Even though they have tried to be competitive in the Premier League, they have not won a match since late October against 20th-placed Wolves.

Full-back Hartman was signed from Dutch giants Feyenoord on a deal worth £7.7m in the summer window, which could go up beyond £10m with bonuses.

Club Years Feyenoord 2022-2025 Burnley 2025- Harman’s career history

Scott Parker made him his go-to left-back, but he has not featured in Burnley’s last three league games.

And with the winter transfer window now open for business, Hartman has been linked with a potential move back to his homeland, as Ajax have been credited with interest.

However, they are not the only club keen on the 24-year-old left-back, as Super Lig club Besiktas are showing interest in him, according to Turkish daily Hurriyet (via Ajansspor).

It has been suggested that the Turkish giants are exploring the possibility of loaning in the Dutchman this month.

Hartman’s contract runs until the summer of 2029 at Turf Moor and his recent exclusion from the squad could see him leave the club in only half a season.

He has five senior caps for the Netherlands national team to his name and played 83 times for Feyenoord, where he could potentially return.

Besiktas will be hopeful of tempting Hartman to continue his career in Turkey.