Linnea Rheborg/Getty Images

Leeds United could soon have Largie Ramazani back at the club as Valencia are ‘exploring options’ to terminate his loan deal and send him back to Elland Road.

The Spanish giants held talks with Leeds last summer to bring in the winger, who had fallen down the pecking order at Elland Road under Daniel Farke.

Valencia did want to insert an option to buy into the loan deal, however Leeds refused to play ball and only a simple loan was struck.

Ramazani has struggled to make an impact in Spain, with injuries playing their part, and has only clocked 133 minutes of football in La Liga, failing to find favour with Carlos Corberan.

Now, according to Spanish outlet Tribuna Deportiva, Valencia are ‘exploring options’ to send him back to Leeds.

The loan deal did not include a recall clause for Leeds to use, but it did put Valencia in line to pay financial penalties if he did not play a pre-agreed number of minutes.

Valencia will hope they can reach an agreement with Leeds to return the winger and are already looking for a replacement.

Ironically, that replacement may play for Leeds as they are keen on Jack Harrison and have asked about the winger.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

Valencia’s priority though is to add a striker and centre-back during this month’s transfer window.

Ramazani did make an impression on one of his Valencia team-mates when he was on the pitch as he was dubbed ‘electric‘.

Leeds do continue to regard Ramazani highly and were of the belief that a positive campaign in La Liga could boost his value ahead of next summer’s transfer window.

Now though they face having to find a new home for the wide-man in this month’s transfer window, unless Farke wants to give him a chance to prove himself in the Premier League.

Valencia sit 17th in La Liga at present and are in a relegation battle.