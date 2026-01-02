Rangers boss Danny Rohl has indicated towards the area of the pitch the club are targeting in the January transfer window, revealing that the Gers are looking at a left-sided full-back.

Rohl’s side have clawed themselves back into title race conversation due to their recent improved run of form, having won four of their last five games in the Scottish Premiership.

The German is now set to take charge of his first Old Firm derby in the Scottish Premiership on Saturday, where a win at Celtic Park would see his team go level on points with rivals Celtic.

Rohl, who joined the Ibrox outfit in October, is in charge of a transfer window for the first time as Rangers boss, as he tries to bring in players suiting his playing style.

The Gers boss recently insisted that the Scottish giants need to be on the ‘front foot’ regarding potential incomings this month.

Rohl has been clear about the fact that Rangers need to be sure they sign the right player though, rather than just doing business for the sake of it.

Speaking ahead of the Old Firm derby, Rohl confirmed a key position that Rangers are targeting strengtheing in January.

Left-back Age Jayden Mehgoma 19 Max Aarons 25 Danny Rohl’s left-back options

Rohl explained that despite full back Jayden Meghoma’s improved performances, Rangers are looking for a left footed full-back.

The German pointed out the variety of options available for Rangers on the right side of the pitch but confessed they are aiming to bring players in for the left side of the pitch.

“On the right side I have good option with Max Aarons, Tav [Tavernier], Dujon [Sterling] now is back”, Rohl said during a pre-match press conference (5:20).

“On the left side, with Jayden, but I must say Jayden at the moment is very solid especially the defence side, I like how he improved.

“But if something happens in the past and I took Max [Aarons] on the left side, it could be area what we are looking for to improve.

“Also to have a left foot on this side is always helpful.”

Rangers recently welcomed full-back Sterling, who credited the Gers boss for a tailored approach, into the fray after a long injury absence; he has also played in the centre of defence.

One former top-flight striker has though slammed Rangers squad, stating that Rohl does not have a single player in the squad who he can trust.

With Chris Sutton claiming that the club out of Rangers, Celtic and Hearts with the best January window will win the Scottish Premiership title, Rohl will be hopeful of improving his squad.

Rohl’s focus will now be on the game against Celtic, but the German will know just how important this month’s transfer window could be.