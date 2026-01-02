Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Coventry City boss Frank Lampard is hopeful his side can beat off other Championship clubs to land Romain Esse from Crystal Palace, according to journalist John Percy.

The Sky Blues made a blistering start to their Championship campaign under the former Chelsea manager as they look to achieve automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Last season, the Coventry hierarchy took a brave decision and decided to sack fan favourite Mark Robins to give Lampard the job.

The 47-year-old has the Sky Blues sitting at the top of the Championship table, as they are eight points clear of second-placed Ipswich Town, who have defeated Coventry twice this season already.

Amid the fanfare over the club’s progress, Richard Keys recently cautioned the promotion charge is far from done, as he feels that they could run into trouble.

One former EFL star advised the Sky Blues to recruit players in this month’s transfer window, giving them a ‘skinny’ squad warning.

And now it looks like the Championship table toppers are looking to bring in a new attacker this month, as they are trying to bring in Esse.

Game Competition Birmingham City (A) Championship Stoke City (A) FA Cup Leicester City (H) Championship Coventry City’s next three games

It has been suggested that the Sky Blues have held loan talks with Crystal Palace for the ex-Millwall man, who is very much a bit-part player at Selhurst Park.

And now, with the potential arrival of Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur, Esse is further down the pecking order under Oliver Glasner.

Other Championship clubs are keen on the 20-year-old right-winger, but Lampard is hopeful of completing a swoop soon and seeing off the competition.

Last winter, Palace paid a hefty £14.5m to Millwall to sign Esse on a long-term deal, but he is struggling for game time at the Eagles.

The England Under-21 international has 61 Championship appearances with the Lions top his name, even though he is young, and his quality could provide Lampard with a dynamic attacking option.

Now it remains to be seen if Coventry will be able to add Esse to their arsenal for the rest of the campaign, following their draw against Charlton Athletic on New Year’s Day.

Coventry will try to return to winning ways at Birmingham City on Sunday.