Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Tottenham Hotspur ‘do hold an interest’ in tenage Santos left-back Souza, according to journalist Tom Barclay.

The north Londoners endured a difficult last season in the league, despite winning the Europa League under former boss Ange Postecoglou, which booked a Champions League ticket.

The Australian was sacked for Thomas Frank, but already one former Tottenham star thinks the ex-Brentford boss is not the right fit.

Spurs signed the likes of Xavi Simons and Mohammed Kudus in the summer window, while completing key loans of Joao Palhinha and Randal Kolo Muani.

However, they are struggling with proper left-back options, as Italian star Destiny Udogie has not been able to get rid of his injury issues consistently.

Experienced Welsh defender Ben Davies can also play as a left-back, but the ageing star is being looked at by Nice.

Frank has played England defender Djed Spence at left-back, while young versatile star Archie Gray has been deployed in a makeshift left-sided full-back role.

Left-back option Destiny Udogie Djed Spence Ben Davies Archie Gray Tottenham’s left-back options

Spurs currently sit 12th in the league table, and are looking to do some business this month; they started the window by selling Brennan Johnson, who is expected to play against Newcastle United this weekend.

It remains to be seen if they will look to replace the Welshman this month, but they are keen on bringing in a new left-back.

And now it has been confirmed that the north Londoners ‘do hold an interest’ in teenage Brazilian left-back Souza.

The 19-year-old full-back plays for Brazilian Serie A club Santos, where he teams up with Neymar.

His talent has been recognised for a while in Brazil, as he featured for Brazil’s Under-17 side, making 12 appearances for his nation.

In the recently concluded Brazilian Serie A season, he featured for the first team and for the Santos Under-20 side; he has played 38 senior games for Alvinegro Praiano.

Souza’s contract runs until the end of 2028 and it remains to be seen if Spurs will look to make a move for the 19-year-old this month.