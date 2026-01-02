Carl Recine/Getty Images

Everton and Sunderland were keen on landing Brennan Johnson from Tottenham Hotspur, but Crystal Palace successfully fought them off, according to the News Shopper.

The Wales international has completed a £35m move to Crystal Palace from Spurs, handing Oliver Glasner another attacking weapon.

Johnson, who could now make his Eagles debut against Newcastle United this weekend, did have other options though and could have headed elsewhere.

Everton boss David Moyes was keen to take him to Merseyside, while Sunderland wanted to put Johnson at the disposal of Regis Le Bris.

Johnson wanted to stay in London, which joining Crystal Palace has ensured, while he is also keen to play in the club’s Conference League campaign.

Neither Everton or Sunderland could offer European football and their attempts to land Johnson fell on deaf ears.

Scoring goals on a consistent basis has remained a real issue for Everton, with in December, Richard Keys bemoaning how blunt the Toffees were looking.

Landing Johnson could have boosted Everton and it remains to be seen where else they might now look during this month’s transfer window.

Season Position (Premier League) 2024–25 13th 2023–24 15th 2022–23 17th 2021–22 16th 2020–21 10th Everton’s last five league finishes

Sunderland have lost a number of players to the Africa Cup of Nations, but Le Bris’ side still picked up a point against Manchester City on New Year’s Day.

Le Bris has insisted Sunderland will be opportunistic in the transfer window and the Black Cats boss looks to have seen Johnson as an opportunity.

Despite Sunderland sitting a lofty seventh in the Premier League standings, just a place and a point above Everton, their goal difference is just plus two.

With only 20 goals scored, Sunderland have managed the same number of goals as Moyes’ goal-shy Everton side.

It is also a total which is a whopping ten fewer than the next nearest scorers above them in the Premier League table and is likely to be viewed as an improvement area by Le Bris.

Even third from bottom West Ham United have found the back of the net more times than Everton and Sunderland have this season.

The Hammers are also in the process of adding to their attack in this month’s window.