Leeds United legend Nigel Martyn has picked out two Whites players he feels stepped up with ease at Anfield, while claiming big money Liverpool signing Florian Wirtz is really struggling.

The Yorkshire giants kept a clean sheet in their hard-fought 0-0 draw against Liverpool at Anfield on New Year’s Day, grabbing another precious Premier League point.

The draw has now taken Daniel Farke’s side to six games unbeaten in the Premier League and further boosted survival hopes.

Farke chose to rest several first-team regulars for the Liverpool fixture, as he looks to manage his squad during a three game week.

The rotation meant that new boy James Justin made his second start of the campaign, while Sebastiaan Bornauw clocked his first.

Both players joined Leeds United ahead of the season and former Whites shot-stopper Martyn was pleased with the performances they put in at Anfield.

He stated that both players looked comfortable competing in the Premier League and in general, Leeds’ new signings have adapted quicker than recruits at other clubs.

Club Years Bayer Leverkusen 2020-2025 Liverpool 2025- Florian Wirtz’s career history

Martyn name-dropped Liverpool’s big money signing Wirtz as someone who now looks to be really struggling with the demands of the Premier League.

“Full credit to them. They have had to wait a long time to get a full start and that is because of the players in front of them playing so well”, Martyn said on LUTV (20:00).

“Now they have held their hands up and we can all see that they are comfortable at this level.

“It will take a while to get used to it.

“But I think our boys that we have recruited have certainly taken to the Premier League probably quicker than somebody like Wirtz at Liverpool, who looks really like he is struggling.”

Justin, who joined Leeds ahead of Everton, has experience playing in the Premier League for Leicester City.

While both Justin and Bornauw have had to wait for their turn to feature for Farke’s side from the start, their performances at Anfield justified the German’s desire for a tight-knit squad.

Leeds United have managed to extend the gap to seven points above West Ham United, a gap which has been welcomed by the Whites legend.

Leeds are unbeaten since the start of December and will host rivals Manchester United at Elland Road on Sunday as they look to climb up the table.